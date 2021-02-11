Lowell Students Say #MeToo. Sexual Abuse Allegations Spark Reckoning at SF High School

She said a different Lowell alum, Hiromi Fujita, sexually harassed her in high school, and she’d heard other allegations about him from several friends.

“I think a lot of me wanting to speak out about this comes from just guilt of being silent back then,” Weiss said.

She eventually connected with three other women who anonymously posted allegations on June 7 that Fujita had abused or assaulted them in high school and college, prompting another woman to come forward with a similar story.

A total of nine former Lowell students told KQED that he was abusive or inappropriate to young women when he was in high school and college.

Two former students said they saw Fujita assault a female classmate on school grounds.

But Fujita, who graduated in 2013, was popular with administrators and students. He was on the football team, involved in student government and close to the dean and principal, according to several former students.

The school district declined to comment on specific allegations against Fujita, and Lowell Principal Dacotah Swett said the school couldn't locate records of any reported incidents.

When asked about the allegations, Ray Cordoba, the dean of Lowell while Fujita was a student, said, “Any reports of assault are reported and dealt with accordingly.”

Fujita did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but he appears to have tweeted an apparent response the day the posts about him went up: “Sexual assault is not okay. The fact is that I was and have been part of the problem, especially by not speaking out for my bad actions sooner. I have sought counseling and therapy for a lot of my issues, such as control and anger.”

One woman, who graduated from Lowell in 2014, spoke on the condition of anonymity over fears that she or her family may be physically harmed in retaliation. She said Fujita sexually assaulted her in his car when she was a junior, and she felt waves of anxiety for years just seeing cars that looked like his.

Sharing her experience on social media made her feel less alone.

“I almost felt relieved. Maybe there was no real reason to be scared,” she said. “Hopefully we can head towards a future where we don't have to call someone out because it's normal now to not rape and assault people. And I hate that it has to come to this. But I think these changes need to happen.”

More Students Speak Out

Several alumni who spoke with KQED said the elite reputation of Lowell contributed to an environment where students did not trust administrators to take their allegations seriously.

“We are a top-tier public school in the state of California. We exist in progressive, liberal San Francisco. That definitely led to a culture where students who experience these issues weren't comfortable coming forward,” Weiss said. “We were a school that was very concerned with reputation.”

Hours after the allegations against Fujita were posted, more alumni began posting about their experiences at Lowell. Shavonne Hines-Foster, a senior at Lowell, said that soon opened the floodgates for current San Francisco students to speak out on Twitter and Instagram.

“That served as a catalyst for everything else,” she said. “Students came forward about their experiences with racism, sexual assault, harassment and mental health at Lowell.”

At least four current San Francisco students, 12 alumni, two teachers and a former dean have been accused online of sexual misconduct since the summer. Hines-Foster used her Instagram account to share and amplify students' stories, and her role as a San Francisco Unified School District student delegate to bring these posts to the district’s attention.

Lowell Principal Swett said she reached out to students who posted online when possible, and also offered students who had faced allegations counseling services and support.

“As an educator who deeply cares for all students, I am very saddened that these things take place to begin with,” Swett said. “There are limits to what I can reveal to people because of privacy acts and things like that. My main concern is to make sure that our students are getting the resources they need to heal and be supported and making sure that students aren't ever put in these positions in the first place.”

Swett said the allegations made online were mostly made anonymously or by people who had not experienced the abuse firsthand and were difficult to substantiate. She said no current students at Lowell had been punished for allegations made on social media.

Hines-Foster said the pandemic made it easier for people to share their stories without needing to worry about confronting classmates or their friends in person. Some students said they turned to social media because they didn’t feel taken seriously when they reported harassment or other abuse to administrators.

Administrators Grapple With Allegations

“What I hear in young people going to social media to tell their stories is that the system has failed them, that they don't see it as a system that's going to support them,” said Emma Mayerson, executive director of Oakland-based Alliance for Girls. “They're saying, ‘You are not helping me, so I'm going to get my voice heard one way or another.’ And social media is a way to do that.”

Reported incidents of sexual violence in K-12 schools around the country increased by about 55% from the 2015-2016 to 2017-2018 school years, according to survey data released in October by the U.S Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights. That same data shows California has the ninth highest rates of reported incidents of rape or attempted rape in schools nationwide.

“The increase in reported allegations may reflect under-reporting in 2015-16, an increased sensitivity to this issue in 2017-18, or an actual increase in incidents of sexual violence from 2015-16 to 2017-18,” the report says, noting that while overall rates of alleged sexual assault are low, “the seriousness of this violence merits attention.”

Terence Abad, executive director of the Lowell Alumni Association, says he received nearly 60 emails over a matter of days this summer from alumni and others asking the school to respond to the online allegations. District officials declined an interview request, but SFUSD spokesperson Laura Dudnick issued a statement that said, “SFUSD wants all students to feel like their concerns are taken seriously. The Office of Equity monitored the online activity all summer, and beyond, and made efforts to reach out to every student who had posted.”