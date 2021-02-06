Black Student Union Aims to Hold Lowell High School Accountable

The Black Student Union organized the rally and press conference in an effort to hold the administration accountable for the most recent events, which they said was one moment in a long history of systemic racism.

“We are here today to not only denounce the attacks made on our Black and Jewish communities two weeks ago, but also to denounce Lowell High School’s long-standing history of upholding the effects of systemic racism,” said Student Body Secretary Viviana Ojeda. “The Lowell administration efforts have been largely performative, to say the least.”