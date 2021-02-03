During the past year, Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano has had countless heated arguments with his dad, who has alternately claimed the coronavirus doesn't exist or was a government conspiracy. Despite this, Arellano and his siblings recently managed to convince their father to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He spoke with The California Report about his playbook for keeping good relations with the COVID denier in your life.
The California Report
How To Convince a COVID Skeptic to Get Vaccinated
(Jeremy Raff/KQED)
Sponsored