How To Convince a COVID Skeptic to Get Vaccinated
The California Report

How To Convince a COVID Skeptic to Get Vaccinated

Lily Jamali
 (Jeremy Raff/KQED)

During the past year, Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano has had countless heated arguments with his dad, who has alternately claimed the coronavirus doesn't exist or was a government conspiracy. Despite this, Arellano and his siblings recently managed to convince their father to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He spoke with The California Report about his playbook for keeping good relations with the COVID denier in your life.

