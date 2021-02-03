KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
San Francisco Opens First Navigation Center for Homeless Young Adults
News

San Francisco Opens First Navigation Center for Homeless Young Adults

Erin Baldassari
San Francisco officials on Feb. 3 unveiled the Lower Polk TAY Navigation Center at 700 Hyde Street, the city's first multiservice shelter for young adults, aged 18-24. (Anna Vignet/KQED)

San Francisco officials on Wednesday unveiled the city's first multiservice homeless shelter for young adults.

The Lower Polk TAY Navigation Center, located at 700 Hyde Street, will eventually offer 75 beds to young people ages 18-24, known as "Transitional Age Youth." Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, however, it will initially only fill 43 beds, with the first guests set to arrive next week, officials said.

Navigation centers have a lower barrier to entry than other kinds of homeless shelters, allowing guests to bring in pets and cohabitate with partners. There's no curfew or set meal times, and the site is staffed 24 hours a day.

In a statement, Mayor London Breed said the new facility will be a place where young people experiencing homelessness can connect to job training and other services.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed at Wednesday's unveiling ceremony for the Lower Polk TAY Navigation Center, the first in the city to serve homeless young adults. (Anna Vignet/KQED)

"As we emerge from this pandemic, we still face a number of the challenges that existed before, including homelessness," Breed said. "This Navigation Center is designed to help get our young people on a better path and avoid an extended period of time on the streets."

related coverage

According to the city's biennial survey of homeless residents, there were 1,091 18-to-24-year-olds experiencing homeless in San Francisco on any given night in 2019. That's nearly 14% of the city's total homeless population.

Of those young people who were homeless, about 83% spent their nights outdoors, in tents, cars or RVs, the survey found.

While 15% of San Francisco's general population is Latinx, 27% of its homeless youth identify as such, according to the survey. Similarly, it found that 24% of all homeless youth are Black, even though Black residents make up less than 6% of the city's total population.

The survey also found that nearly half of all homeless youth identified as LGBTQ.

The new navigation center "prioritizes improving outcomes for the city's most vulnerable youth," Abigail Stewart-Kahn, the interim director of San Francisco's Department of Homeless and Supportive Housing, said in a statement.

The new navigation center will open its doors to as many as 43 young adults starting next week. (Anna Vignet/KQED)

The 3rd Street Youth Center & Clinic will manage the new navigation center, providing health services and help with accessing public benefits, mentoring, paid career training and housing assistance. The nonprofit Success Centers will also help guests complete or continue their education and find and retain employment.

Joi Jackson-Morgan, the executive director of 3rd Street Youth, called the navigation center's opening a "momentous day."

Sponsored

"We're proud the services offered at this center will be carried out by two Black-led organizations with reputations for delivering services that are youth-centered and informed," Jackson-Morgan said in a statement. "We hope that news of the Navigation Center might bring hope to the young people of our city who have struggled without stability and comfort during the most devastating health and economic crisis of their generation and ours."

In addition to dormitories, the three-story building will include community and dining spaces, meeting rooms, clinic space, a laundry area, and an outdoor lounge.