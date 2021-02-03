San Francisco Opens First Navigation Center for Homeless Young Adults

San Francisco officials on Wednesday unveiled the city's first multiservice homeless shelter for young adults.

The Lower Polk TAY Navigation Center, located at 700 Hyde Street, will eventually offer 75 beds to young people ages 18-24, known as "Transitional Age Youth." Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, however, it will initially only fill 43 beds, with the first guests set to arrive next week, officials said.

Navigation centers have a lower barrier to entry than other kinds of homeless shelters, allowing guests to bring in pets and cohabitate with partners. There's no curfew or set meal times, and the site is staffed 24 hours a day.

In a statement, Mayor London Breed said the new facility will be a place where young people experiencing homelessness can connect to job training and other services.

"As we emerge from this pandemic, we still face a number of the challenges that existed before, including homelessness," Breed said. "This Navigation Center is designed to help get our young people on a better path and avoid an extended period of time on the streets."