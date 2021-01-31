Covered California Deadline for 2021 Health Insurance Extended

Covered California says it will give people more time to purchase health insurance this year.

Open enrollment for the state’s health insurance marketplace was set to end Sunday. But on Thursday, the agency that runs the marketplace said it would launch a special enrollment period February 1 that will run through May 15.

The federal Affordable Care Act created health insurance marketplaces for some people to purchase individual insurance plans with the help of federal subsidies. Most states let the federal government run their marketplaces for them but California runs its own through Covered California.