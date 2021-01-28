The GameStop Saga Explained: How Reddit Investors Tripped Up Wall Street

What is the deal with GameStop?

There's a good chance you've heard that question many times in the past few days.

With more than 5,000 stores, GameStop is a video game chain where customers can buy, sell and trade their games, consoles and gaming accessories. It's a mall staple, but shopping centers have been struggling for years, and the coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for retailers.

But then a most unexpected and weird thing happened. GameStop's stock has soared to unbelievable heights lately. Topping $400 per share earlier Thursday, it was up more than 2,000% so far in this young year, including a 134% jump on Wednesday alone.

But it continues to be a bumpy ride for investors. By late Thursday morning, GameStop shares had fallen 63% to $126 after some brokers imposed trading limits on the stock. The stock later recovered but closed at $193.60 — a 44% loss.