Glass Becoming Half-Full

California health officials lifted regional stay-at-home orders on Monday, returning the state to a tier-based system of COVID-19 restrictions that will allow for outdoor dining and other activities in some areas.

If you're going to be eating outside anytime soon, bring your rain jacket (or even a small boat) and keep your eye on the atmospheric river headed our way.

Between improving ICU capacity in the Bay Area and across the state and a big winter storm that may help ease drought worries, let's revel in the good news for just a moment.

Now if those mudslides will just hold off for a bit . . .