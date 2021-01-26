KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Glass Becoming Half-Full
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Glass Becoming Half-Full

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon about COVID-19 restrictions easing and outdoor dining reopening as an atmospheric river is headed our way. Two people eating at an outdoor table in the pouring rain with one saying, "things are looking up!"

California health officials lifted regional stay-at-home orders on Monday, returning the state to a tier-based system of COVID-19 restrictions that will allow for outdoor dining and other activities in some areas.

If you're going to be eating outside anytime soon, bring your rain jacket (or even a small boat) and keep your eye on the atmospheric river headed our way.

Between improving ICU capacity in the Bay Area and across the state and a big winter storm that may help ease drought worries, let's revel in the good news for just a moment.

Now if those mudslides will just hold off for a bit . . .

Sponsored