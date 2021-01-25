California Lifts Regional Stay-at-Home Orders and Statewide Curfew

California on Monday lifted regional stay-at-home orders across the state in response to improving coronavirus conditions and increased hospital capacity, returning the state to a system of county-by-county restrictions, state health officials announced.

The order had been in place in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions, covering the majority of the state's counties. The change will allow businesses such as restaurants to resume outdoor operations in many areas, though local officials could choose to continue enforcing stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

"Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner," Dr. Tomás Aragón, the state's public health director, said in a statement.