KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
California Lifts Regional Stay-at-Home Orders and Statewide Curfew
News

California Lifts Regional Stay-at-Home Orders and Statewide Curfew

Kathleen Ronayne and John Antczak
Associated Press
Health care personnel dressed in protective gear help inoculate people with the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 22, 2021, at the Fairplex in Pomona, California, one of five mass vaccination sites that opened across Los Angeles County this week. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

California on Monday lifted regional stay-at-home orders across the state in response to improving coronavirus conditions and increased hospital capacity, returning the state to a system of county-by-county restrictions, state health officials announced.

The order had been in place in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions, covering the majority of the state's counties. The change will allow businesses such as restaurants to resume outdoor operations in many areas, though local officials could choose to continue enforcing stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

"Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner," Dr. Tomás Aragón, the state's public health director, said in a statement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to address the public on Monday afternoon.

The decision comes with improving trends in the rate of infections, hospitalizations and intensive care unit capacity, as well as vaccinations.

Newsom imposed the stay-at-home order in December as coronavirus cases worsened. Under the system, a multi-county region had to shut down most businesses and order people to stay home if ICU capacity dropped below 15%. An 11-county Northern California region was never under the order. The Greater Sacramento Region exited the order earlier this month.

The state makes its determinations based on four-week projections of ICU capacity, but officials have not disclosed the data behind the forecasts.

related coverage

During the weekend, San Francisco Bay Area ICU capacity increased significantly to 23% — up from single digits just last week — while the San Joaquin Valley rose to 1.3%, its first time above zero in more than a month. The huge Southern California region, the state's most populous, remains at zero ICU capacity.

Last summer, the state developed a system of color-coded tiers that dictated the level of restrictions on businesses and individuals based on virus conditions in each of California's 58 counties. Most counties will now go back to the most restrictive purple tier, which allows for outdoor dining and church services and indoor hair and nail salons operations. Bars that only serve beverages cannot be open.

One county supervisor in Los Angeles, home to 10 million people, expressed support for opening more businesses. Republican Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the state must balance public health with "devastating social, emotional and economic impacts of this virus."

"I support following the Governor’s recommended guidelines for Southern California, and reopening outdoor dining, personal care services and other industries that were previously closed by these orders," she said in a statement.

Sponsored


The county-by-county tier system uses various metrics to determine the risk of community transmission and apply a color code — purple, red, orange or yellow — which correspond to widespread, substantial, moderate and minimal, respectively.

All nine Bay Area counties are in the widespread (purple) tier, meaning that adjusted case rates are greater than 7 per 100,000 people, and positivity rates for COVID-19 tests are greater than 8%.

As of the weekend, California has had more than 3.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36,790 deaths, according to the state’s public health website.