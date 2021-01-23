Veteran Broadcaster Larry King Dies At 87

King began his career as a DJ and sportscaster in Miami — and it's where he got his name, as well. When a station manager told him his given surname, Zeiger, was "too ethnic," he chose King from a liquor ad in a newspaper.

By the late 1970s, King had an overnight talk show on the Mutual Broadcasting System. Then, in 1985, Ted Turner hired him for his new network, CNN. Media commentator and author Bill Carter, a CNN contributor, said the timing was perfect.

"Picking up somebody like Larry King made a lot of sense," Carter said. "Because he had established himself kind of as a guy who would get big guests, they could have big names and promote it and it became sort of the linchpin of their prime time lineup."

King stayed there for 25 years. Some critics complained that he was too chummy with celebrities and lobbed softball questions at his guests.

"His strategy was: 'I'm never going to make the guests uncomfortable,' " Carter said. "And that means not only will they come back, but they'll tell their friends. He won't ask you about that ugly divorce of yours. You know, he'll ask you about your favorite movie. So, he didn't challenge people, but he did get information. He was pretty good at that."

King famously didn't do a lot of preparation before his interviews.

"The less I know, the better," he said. "Now that sounds strange to people. Like, if you wrote a book, I wouldn't read the book before I interviewed you, because I would then know too much about the book and I'm in the same boat as the audience. They haven't read the book."

But King knew the national zeitgeist. He covered the first O.J. Simpson trial every night.