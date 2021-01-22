Ghost Ship Fire Defendant Derick Almena Pleads Guilty to Deaths of 36 People

"He can write or draw, you know, whatever he likes to do in a quiet retreat," she said. "While we continue to mourn the loss of, you know, for me, my child, for others, their friends or their spouses. It isn't just. It isn't right."

David Bernbaum, whose brother Jonathan was killed in the fire, said he received news of the plea deal with very mixed emotions.

"On the one hand, I have so much anger towards him and his narcissism and his sociopathy. There's so much that I'll never forgive him for," Bernbaum said. "On the other hand, being in the community of people that live in really marginalized and often trivialized and sometimes persecuted situations, it's really hard for me to be excited about anybody going to prison."

Many people see Almena as a "monster," and for good reason, Bernbaum said.

"It seems the fire that our family and friends perished in was an inevitable product of a person with so much disregard for the safety needs of those around him," he said.

But looking beyond just Almena, he said, this crisis was in many ways a cruel and avoidable repercussion of the Bay Area's housing crisis.

"A monster needs a weakness to take advantage of, and that weakness, and his ability to prey on people who wanted the kind of community that he was offering — that was built on a foundation that was literally on fire — all of that was a powerful [symbol] of the affordable housing crisis that the Bay Area has been experiencing," Bernbaum said.

"If people that were part of the underground or part of the arts community weren't so desperate for a place to live and to congregate in and to create and to have parties, then we wouldn't have found our friends going and knocking on the door of somebody that everyone knew was an unstable monster."

KQED's Erin Baldassari and the Associated Press's Daisy Nguyen contributed to this story.