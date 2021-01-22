KQED is a proud member of

Yosemite to Remain Closed Through the Weekend After Wind Damage
News

KQED News Staff and Wires
Trees downed by this week's major wind event damaged buildings in Yosemite National Park and crushed a boardwalk installed during a restoration that was finished in 2018. (National Park Service/Twitter)

Yosemite National Park will remain closed through the weekend after high winds that battered much of California in recent days knocked down two giant sequoias and caused millions of dollars in damage.

The park will remain closed until at least Tuesday. Areas south of Yosemite Valley, including one entrance, will remain shut to visitors beyond Tuesday, the park said on Thursday.

High winds that began Monday swept through much of the state, toppling trees and power lines and knocking out electricity to about 300,000 homes and businesses. Utilities also intentionally blacked out tens of thousands of customers to prevent fires erupting from damaged or downed electrical equipment. The winds eased Tuesday in Northern and Central California, and Wednesday in the south.

Yosemite was struck Monday night. Two giant sequoias in the lower grove of Yosemite's Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias were among trees that fell, park spokesman Scott Gediman told the Sacramento Bee.

Trees also crushed trucks and damaged buildings, including employee homes. Also crushed were a boardwalk and bathroom installed during a $40 million restoration that was finished in 2018, Gediman said.

Crews were working to repair downed electrical lines, especially in the Wawona community which remained without power on Thursday, Gediman said.

Among the areas closed until deemed safe was the Tunnel View, a scenic viewpoint on State Route 41 in the Wawona area that offers sweeping views of Half Dome and Bridalveil Fall.

The park is only open to day visitors. Campgrounds and lodges have been closed for several weeks because the park is trying to reduce the chances of visitors spreading the coronavirus.