Yosemite to Remain Closed Through the Weekend After Wind Damage

Yosemite National Park will remain closed through the weekend after high winds that battered much of California in recent days knocked down two giant sequoias and caused millions of dollars in damage.

The park will remain closed until at least Tuesday. Areas south of Yosemite Valley, including one entrance, will remain shut to visitors beyond Tuesday, the park said on Thursday.

High winds that began Monday swept through much of the state, toppling trees and power lines and knocking out electricity to about 300,000 homes and businesses. Utilities also intentionally blacked out tens of thousands of customers to prevent fires erupting from damaged or downed electrical equipment. The winds eased Tuesday in Northern and Central California, and Wednesday in the south.

Yosemite was struck Monday night. Two giant sequoias in the lower grove of Yosemite's Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias were among trees that fell, park spokesman Scott Gediman told the Sacramento Bee.