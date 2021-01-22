Youth Poet Laureate and Scene-Stealer-in-Chief

Since 22-year-old Los Angeles poet Amanda Gorman stole the show at Wednesday's inaugural, she has received kudos from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Oprah and has become a bestselling author.

Gorman's moving poem resonated with people all across the United States, coming just two weeks after the Capitol was overrun by violent right wing extremists.

It was beautiful to see a "skinny Black girl descended from slaves" taking back the very spot that had been crowded with misogynist militias, holocaust deniers and racists in the most egregious final outrage of Trump's presidency.

And, oh yeah, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took the oath of office on Wednesday, too.