Cases of COVID-19 and New Syndrome on the Rise Among Kids, Especially Latinos

“We are seeing more kids on the far end of the curve who are sick enough to be admitted,” she said. “It’s because of the higher numbers in the community. If you have a prevalence in the community, the more cases you have, the more severe cases you will have.”





Dr. Behnoosh Afghani, a pediatric infectious disease expert at UCI Health in Orange County, hopes the new coronavirus vaccine will start to decrease the number of infections in adults and therefore also contribute to fewer infections among children. While children under 16 cannot be vaccinated, if more adults around them are vaccinated it will increase protection for children, she said.

California’s Department of Public Health reports that at least six minors have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. One more child also recently died in Los Angeles, in a case that has not yet been included in the state’s count, according to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The state does not identify which of those children who died had the inflammatory syndrome and how many still had COVID-19 at the time of their death. It is also not releasing information about where they lived or their ages, although there has been one confirmed death in Orange County, one in the Central Valley, and two in Los Angeles.

MIS-C, the rare inflammatory syndrome, was discovered last year in children who had previously had coronavirus. Originally it was thought to be Kawasaki disease, a post-infection syndrome that afflicts young children, but physicians connected the new syndrome to COVID-19. It is marked by overwhelming inflammation in the body that sometimes impacts major organs and can lead to heart failure. Symptoms can include a fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a rash, red eyes and severe fatigue.

So far, 176 children in California have been diagnosed with MIS-C.

“These kids develop a lot of inflammation in their bloodstream and could have multiple organ systems affected, including the heart,” said Lawson. The San Francisco hospital and its campus in Oakland have treated about 20 children so far with the syndrome, but have had no deaths, she said. Most of the children have been Latino.





Statewide, Latino kids account for 64% of COVID-19 cases among kids under 18 where race and ethnicity is known, but make up only 48% of the state’s children, according to CDPH.

Lawson reasons that the child cases reflect what is going on with adults. In California, Latinos account for 54% of cases among adults. Those infected are most often essential workers — like drivers, restaurant cooks and grocery workers — and sometimes live together in crowded conditions with extended family members or other family groups where it is difficult to isolate.

Nationally, racial and ethnic trend lines among children are also mirroring adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of children in the U.S. who have been diagnosed with the infection and the inflammatory syndrome have been Latino or Black.

As of Jan. 8, there were 1,659 cases of MIS-C in the U.S. among kids, and 26 deaths. The average age has been 8 and more than 70% of the cases occurred in Latino or Black children, according to the federal agency.

Pediatric experts advise parents to be on the lookout for the signs of MIS-C a few weeks after their children or they are sick with the virus. Some families may not realize their children had the virus until they show signs of the syndrome, said Szmuszkovicz.

“We really want to encourage people not to delay care because we are seeing earlier treatment leads to the best outcomes,” she said. “In some cases, the syndrome can, in its most severe form, affect the heart function and cause coronary aneurism.”

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has cared for the largest bunch of kids afflicted with the syndrome — at least 47 so far — ranging in age from 4 months to 17. Two of the children died in December, said Szmuszkovicz. The hospital would not release any other information on the children due to patient privacy.

Treatment for MIS-C appears to work well if administered early on, she said. Most children get intravenous fluids and some also need medication like steroids and intravenous immunoglobulin. In more severe cases, some may also need respiratory support, including oxygen or a ventilator.

In Los Angeles, Alexis Winter has been keeping an extra close eye on her two young daughters. Her whole family, including her 3-year-old and 14-month-old, had COVID-19 last month.

“It’s terrifying and I try not to obsess over it,” Winter said, noting her children are nearly at the one-month mark since their infections.

She said she doesn’t know how the family got the infection and that they had been very careful not to interact with others because Winters is high risk.

Her husband got infected first, Winter said, and then she and the children got sick. Her older daughter threw up in bed and didn’t feel well the next day. Then her baby was super fussy and had a raspy voice. Neither of the girls had a fever, she said.

“For the kids, the complications are not worth the risk,” Winters said. “If I could go back in time and figure out what happened, I would. Because it’s scary to know they had the virus and were exposed to it.”

Is the New Variant More Dangerous for Kids?

As more kids get the virus, pediatric doctors are carefully looking for the new, more transmissible variant first found in the United Kingdom. The variant, known as B117, was first detected in California last month, and one study suggests that it is more contagious and affects younger people. But researchers at Imperial College in London who published the study said more research is needed.

Meanwhile, a second variant of the virus, this one originating in Denmark, has also been responsible for an outbreak in the Bay Area in recent days. There is little information about the Denmark variant and its impact on children.

Pediatric doctors say that even if the new UK variant doesn’t affect kids the way it does adults, they expect more children will still get sick.

“If it is more contagious in general, then more children will also get it,” Lawson said. “Kids do get COVID — they just don’t get very ill. If the new strain is more transmissible in humans then it’s highly likely that more kids would get it.”

And that means more cases of the inflammatory syndrome a few weeks down the road, Szmuszkovicz said.

“We have to be open minded and very vigilant and be ready for anything that comes,” she said.