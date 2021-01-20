Let the De-Trumpification Begin ...

After saying in his inaugural address he plans to "defend the truth, defeat the lies," one of President Biden's first acts was to rejoin the Paris climate agreement.

Now that Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been sworn in, undoing the damage of four years of President Trump has begun.

Among many other actions, Biden plans to start the process to rejoin the World Health Organization, stop construction on the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico and start to reverse over 100 Trump environmental regulatory rollbacks.

I sure hope the Great De-Trumpification proceeds as quickly every day after Day One, too.