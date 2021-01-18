Vice President-elect Harris Formally Resigns Senate Seat, Gov. Newsom Appoints Replacement

Ahead of Wednesday's Inauguration Day, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris formally submitted her resignation to Gov. Gavin Newsom as United States Senator for California.

In a video address, the self-proclaimed “kid from Oakland” recalled being a Senate intern as sophomore at Howard University in 1984, as well as highlights from her four-year career in the chamber, including fighting climate change and her advocacy in making lynching a federal crime.

“I just wanted to say thank you, of course I’m not saying ‘goodbye’,” Harris said. “In many ways I’m saying ‘hello’ as your vice president, but I do want to thank you for the honor of representing the place of my birth as a proud daughter of California.”

Harris was born in Oakland, raised in Berkeley, and rose up through the rough-and-tumble political world of San Francisco.

Harris’ resignation clears way for fellow Democrat Alex Padilla, now California’s secretary of state, to serve the final two years of Harris’ term. Padilla will be the first Latino senator from California, where about 40% of residents are Hispanic. Newsom announced his choice in December, following intense lobbying for the rare Senate vacancy from the nation’s most populous state.