Justice Department Knew 2018 Border Policy Would Separate Children From Families

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions knew his "zero tolerance" policy on illegal entry along the Southwest border in 2018 would separate children from their parents, a watchdog office reported on Thursday.

Despite warnings that the government couldn't care for the children, he pushed forward with the policy. As a result, more than 3,000 children were separated from their families.

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a critical review which found the department "failed to effectively prepare for and manage the policy's implementation."