About That 'Unity' ...

Though some Republicans voted to impeach President Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned that impeachment will only "divide this nation" and urged unity.

Yes, this is the same California Rep. Kevin McCarthy who voted to toss out the electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania exactly one week ago.

The only unity for most Republicans lately seems to be unifying with fringe conspiracy theorists and insurrectionists.

I sure hope that changes as more of Trump's former political supporters and business associates jump ship.