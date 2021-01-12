California Rep. Norma Torres Recalls 'Running For My Life' During Riot, Urges Lawmakers to Act

Norma Torres, a California congresswoman who represents the state's 35th District east of Los Angeles, shared a harrowing account of her experience at the U.S. Capitol last week as she fled a violent mob of pro-Trump extremists who breached the building.

"I was 1 of 12 trapped in the House gallery. I heard the shot being fired. I saw the smoke from the tear gas having been deployed," the Democratic congresswoman recounted during a House rules committee meeting Tuesday.

"I was in the last group to be evacuated. We ran down the halls, stairs near a mob that was being held on the ground at gunpoint. I sheltered for four to five hours in a room that was packed shoulder-to-shoulder with people."

She added: "While running for my life, I answered my phone to my son Christopher," she described, emotionally. "The call lasted 27 seconds. All I could say, 'Sweetheart, I'm OK. I'm running for my life,' and I hung up."