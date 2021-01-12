House To Vote On 25th Amendment Resolution Against Trump

Updated at 12:20 p.m. ET
The House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution calling for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump, days after violent insurrectionists, fueled by Trump's rhetoric, overtook the U.S. Capitol.
The measure, which is likely to pass the Democratic-controlled House, urges Pence to "immediately" use his powers to convene the Cabinet and declare Trump unfit for office and assume the powers and responsibilities of acting president of the United States.
Trump "widely advertised and broadly encouraged" the protests that led to last week's violence, the resolution argues, and then ignored calls to swiftly condemn his supporters' actions. It also cites his repeated efforts to delegitimize the presidential election results with false claims of widespread voter fraud.