House To Vote On 25th Amendment Resolution Against Trump

The vote comes as Democrats in the House have also filed an impeachment resolution charging Trump with fomenting the insurrection.

If Pence does not respond within 24 hours to the 25th Amendment resolution, the House plans to move forward with impeachment proceedings. Trump is just the third U.S. president to have ever been impeached. He would be the only one to have been impeached twice.

Pence has given no indication that he plans to seek Trump's removal from office. But Democrats, emboldened by bipartisan outrage over the siege of the Capitol last week, are resolved in their efforts to seek Trump's dismissal even before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Given the need for the Senate to also act in that time frame, achieving that goal is unlikely — though a senior Democratic aide told NPR that Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is exploring emergency authority to call that chamber back to move more quickly.

Trump on Tuesday called the move to impeach him again "ridiculous."

