The Legislative Mob

The vast majority of California's GOP congressional delegation helped enable last Wednesday's attack on the US Capitol.

Republican leaders, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, were quick to condemn the violent mob that overran the Capitol building.

But soon after armed Trump extremists were driven from the halls of Congress, seven of the 10 House Republicans from California voted to overturn the electoral votes from Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Far too many Republicans in Congress have been repeating lies and conspiracies in support of President Trump since the election in November.

Should it really be a surprise that the constant drumbeat of "fraud" and a "stolen election" led Trump's true believers to act?