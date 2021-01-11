In Wake of Capitol Attack, House Will Seek to Impeach Trump – Again

With just nine days left before President Trump's term comes to an end, the House of Representatives is forging ahead with plans to try to remove the president from office following his role in his supporters' violent attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

In a letter to her Democratic caucus Sunday evening, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would attempt to pass a resolution on Monday calling on Vice President Pence to mobilize the Cabinet and invoke the 25th Amendment, thereby relieving Trump of his duties.

The measure would only advance with unanimous consent, and it is expected that a Republican lawmaker will object. Should there be an objection, Pelosi told her members the House will seek to debate and vote on the resolution on Tuesday.

Pelosi said she's asking Pence to respond within 24 hours, and then Democrats would proceed with impeachment legislation, which would arrive more than a year after they impeached Trump for his role in the Ukraine affair.

House Democrats already have an impeachment resolution drafted, which cites both Trump's incitement of his supporters on Wednesday and his call to Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump encouraged the official to "find" enough votes to overturn the election in the state.

"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government," the Democrats' impeachment resolution states. "He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinate branch of government." As of Sunday evening, over 200 House members had signed on as co-sponsors of the resolution.