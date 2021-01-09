Twitter Bans President Trump, Citing 'Risk of Further Incitement of Violence'

"If you don't think they're coming for you next, you're wrong," Miller said on Twitter.
Twitter's decision on Friday comes after Facebook and Instagram banned Trump for at least two weeks. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said permitting the president to continue to use the platform during the presidential transition posed a risk that was "simply too great."
Researchers who study the spread of conspiracies online have said the mayhem that unfolded on the Capitol may have been avoided had the major social media platforms done more to suppress baseless claims about election fraud.
For months, the platforms have been warned about the potential real-world dangers, like political violence, that could occur when falsehoods about an election are amplified on social media, said Ryan Calo, a cyberlaw professor at the University of Washington.
"I am disappointed," Calo said during a briefing with the Election Integrity Partnership, a coalition of misinformation experts, "at how much of a pass the platforms are getting based on saying that they didn't realize that this was a possibility. I think they specifically knew. And I am amazed that it's taken a literal insurrection to even pause this demagoguery on their platforms."
Trump still has access to official White House Twitter accounts while in office, such as @POTUS and @WhiteHouse — but his access to those accounts end on Jan. 20, the first day of Joe Biden's presidency.
The final tweet from @realDonaldTrump, sent Friday, read, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."
Editor's note: Facebook is among NPR's financial supporters.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.