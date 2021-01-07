Pelosi, Schumer Join Chorus of Calls for Invocation of 25th Amendment Against Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer have called for President Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment.

"I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment," Pelosi said at a news conference Thursday. "If the vice president and Cabinet do not act the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment."

Pelosi said she does not expect they will wait long for Vice President Mike Pence to respond to the call. "It will be yes or it will be no," she said.

She said: "We would hope" to have Pence respond today, and that she and incoming Majority Leader Chuck Schumer "have made our interest in this known" to the vice president.

Her remarks came after similar comments by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"The quickest and most effective way — it can be done today — to remove this president from office would be for the vice president to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment," Schumer said in a statement Thursday morning.

"If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president."