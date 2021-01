As members of Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win, extremist Trump supporters violently took over the U.S. Capitol Building.

Even while the mobs were still swarming the Capitol, President Trump released a video decrying the "stolen" election.

Sure, he half-heartedly urged peace, but even if Trump suddenly became a full-throated anti-violence advocate, he and his Republican allies are responsible for the hordes who attacked our democracy today.