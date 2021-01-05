What Happens in California's Casinos Might Not Stay in California's Casinos

With regional stay-at-home orders in effect across the state and COVID-19 cases surging, many California casinos are still open, and in some cases, "slammed."

Tribal resorts and casinos aren't required to follow the restrictions put in place by the state or counties because they are on federally protected sovereign land.

I'm all for tribal sovereignty, but putting people close together indoors while they gamble for hours on end might not be a great idea right now... for the tribe or for the rest of the state.