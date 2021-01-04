In It for the Long Haul

With ICU capacity declining, ambulances waiting for hours to admit patients to emergency rooms and positivity rates on the rise, COVID-19 vaccines offer one of the few glimmers of hope.

California is currently experiencing a surge upon a surge, and may layer on another "surge" as infection rates rise after holiday gatherings.

It sure looks like our society is incapable of stopping this pandemic through social distancing measures alone – the second we ease up on restrictions, infection rates increase.

Even though it's bad (again) and we're tired of all these face masks and restrictions, if we remain vigilant and don't give up now ... we just may survive long enough to get the vaccine.

Thank you, science!