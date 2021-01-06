'I'm the Only One Doing It': The Cal Law Student Tracking COVID-19 Cases at Santa Rita Jail

When the pandemic began, she says, "a lot of advocates were saying Santa Rita was going to be a hot spot because they have taken such notoriously poor care of people in the past.”

As the Alameda County Sheriff's Office began sharing case information on Twitter, Aono put it into a spreadsheet — one she continues to update.

She says she’s contacted The Marshall Project and the UCLA School of Law — both of which report on prison rights issues — but says no one seems to have the bandwidth to take over the task of keeping track of cases in the jail.

“I should not be the one tracking it, Aono said. That's patently absurd, that some random law student is the one keeping track of people's lives — they matter so much more than that.”

“Because I'm the only one doing it, I've just kept doing it," she added. “I'm not good at Excel, but I just do it everyday.”

Kelly says that unlike individual counties and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, his office doesn't maintain a public dashboard of cases, which he claims would be too costly and time consuming. But he says Santa Rita has been one of the most transparent jails in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Jan. 4, the Sheriff's Office reported 80 positive cases, with 195 people recovered and in custody and another 92 recovered and released.