'I Just Want to Find 11,780 Votes': In Recorded Call, Trump Pushed Official To Overturn Georgia Election

"It doesn't pass the smell test, because we hear they're shredding thousands and thousands of ballots," Trump complained. A state official replied that an investigation showed no ballots were shredded, only old office supplies and other paper.
Raffensperger also told the president that social media was a problem, and Trump interrupted to say that social media is "Big Tech" and was on Raffensperger's side.
"You know, I don't even know why you have a side because you should want to have an accurate election — and you're a Republican," Trump said.
The White House has not responded to a request for comment.
The call came days ahead of congressional certification of Biden's electoral victory. A number of Republican members of Congress have said they're going to object to the results, an effort that is poised to fail but which has the support of Vice President Pence.
Raffensperger was not the only target of Trump's ire. The president said that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who has also repeatedly refused to interfere with the election results, was working with the secretary of state to treat Georgians badly.
"Like a schmuck, I endorsed him and he got elected, but I will tell you, he is a disaster," Trump said of Kemp. "I can't imagine he's ever getting elected again, I'll tell you that much."
In recent weeks, Trump has openly called for former Georgia U.S. Rep. Doug Collins to mount a primary challenge to Kemp.
At the end of the call, there was a renewed push to get Raffensperger to undo Georgia's results before Tuesday's Senate runoffs, with the president and Meadows asking the state to meet and turn over information that they purport could prove evidence of fraud. The secretary of state's attorney declined, and pointed to numerous public explanations that debunk those claims.
Still, Trump was confident the outcome would change in his favor, despite all evidence pointing to the contrary.
"Everyone's going to look very good if the truth comes out," Trump said. "And the real truth is I won by 400,000 votes at least. That's the real truth."
On Monday night, the president will hold a rally for Perdue and Loeffler in Dalton, Ga. He indicated on the call he will continue to air his unproven grievances there — a closing message that could hurt turnout in what are likely to be close races.