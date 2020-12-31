Missed Milestones To Faded Friendships: The Unacknowledged Grief Of 2020

"We carry a lot of stress in our bodies," says Bryant-Davis. "Sometimes we're saying, 'I'm not depressed.' But you have migraines. We're saying, 'I'm not worried about it,' but you're nauseous. Or a big one is we have a lot of backache. And so in psychology, we call that a 'somatic complaint': when there's a physical symptom without a medical explanation."
But mental health is a medical issue. Depression, anxiety and other emotional struggles can have lasting impacts that can be trickier to fix. As people continue to isolate, social safety nets vanish and people's well-being deteriorates. Eleanor Linebarry, a 15-year-old in Houston, says she has lost all of her friends during the pandemic.
"We all just sort of stopped talking to each other," she recalls. "I tried to get in touch, and none of them really wanted to."
At the beginning of the lockdowns, Linebarry says it was fun to stay home from school and schedule FaceTime or Zoom calls. But as the year dragged on, the calls dwindled. "It's really hard, because you feel so lonely."
Those feelings are a natural consequence of the pandemic, says Bryant-Davis, the psychologist.
"When there is a lack of structure or routine, it increases that feeling of loss, despair, disconnection and a sense of being out of control," she says.
So even when a loss is of something intangible — a sense of purpose, time, motivation, relevance — it's important to grieve it and reach out for help if you need it.
There will always be someone going through something that seems more serious. But that "toxic positivity" is masking a national sadness about this pandemic to which no one is immune.
"There is a gift for us in the truth-telling," says Bryant-Davis, who says it's urgent that we "stop pretending we're not hurting."
"We are complicated beings. You can have more than one feeling at the same time," she says. "You may be grateful that you have your health and still very disappointed about the losses of this year. And one doesn't cancel out the other."
