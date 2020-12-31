Missed Milestones To Faded Friendships: The Unacknowledged Grief Of 2020

Brandi Stevens, 21, can relate. She was devastated when her college graduation ceremony at the University of Miami was canceled because of coronavirus concerns. She had worked hard for three years, was graduating early and now, like Tamim, had to give up one of the crucial milestones humans use to map out their lives.

But she knew it was the right thing to do, so she "stayed positive" — until Dec. 12, two days after her graduation had been scheduled to happen.

"There was a football game," she says. "In the same location. Same stadium. With fans."

It was a "slap in the face," she says.

That kind of "2020-esque" pandemic-related experience is contributing to another massive loss: a sense of trust. Bryant-Davis hears it from her clients all the time, whether it's a fading of trust in the government, in the media or in each other.

"A lot of people are saying, 'I'm getting to see a side of people that I didn't know,' '' says Bryant-Davis, who notes that it's an especially sharp loss for those with preexisting conditions and those who live in communities of color, where the coronavirus has hit hardest. "Feeling like 'I didn't realize so many people didn't care or didn't value my life.' And so that's been a painful piece for people to grieve and be aware of."

Tamim, the bride who canceled her wedding, knows that feeling well. She says she feels angry when she sees other people going ahead with their celebrations.

"How come they got to do it and I didn't?" she asks. "But then I remember that was kind of a stupid move on their part ... just selfish."

She says she still can't sit through a TV show or movie with a wedding scene.

"I skip it. I cannot watch it," she says, adding that her white dress is still hanging in her closet. She hasn't been able to bring herself to put it away.

And when that unacknowledged grief is allowed to stick around, stewing inside, there can be physical consequences.