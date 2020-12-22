‘Hiring Like Crazy’: California Desperately Searches for More Nurses and Doctors as COVID-19 Cases Soar

The staffing shortage comes as shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine trickle out to health care workers and nursing home residents across the country. Most Americans will have access to the injections by mid-summer, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Fauci told “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that he expects to start vaccinating the general population in late March or early April. The process could take up to four months to reach all Americans who want the vaccine, he said.

Fauci received the initial dose of the newest vaccine, produced by Moderna, alongside other federal health leaders who helped oversee its development.

Much of California has exhausted its usual ability to staff intensive care beds, and the nation's most populated state is desperately searching for 3,000 temporary medical workers to meet demand. State officials are reaching out to foreign partners in places like Australia and Taiwan amid a shortage of temporary medical workers in the U.S., particularly nurses trained in critical care.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has relationships with countries that provide aid during crises such as wildfires.

“We’re now in a situation where we have surges all across the country, so nobody has many nurses to spare,” said Dr. Janet Coffman, a professor of health policy at UCSF.

California hospitals typically turn to staffing agencies during flu season, when they rely on travel nurses to meet patient care needs. It is the only state in the nation with strict nurse-to-patient ratios requiring hospitals, for example, to provide one nurse for every two patients in intensive care and one nurse for every four patients in emergency rooms.