‘Obligation to Seek Justice’: SF DA Chesa Boudin Wraps Up First Year With Round of Charges Against Officers

Stangel’s attorney criticized the DA’s charging decision in a written statement.

“When District Attorney Chesa Boudin says there is no evidence of domestic violence, he is wrong,” attorney Nicole Pifari said. “Everyone in San Francisco should be concerned the DA can’t get his facts straight and is attempting to frame an innocent officer who was doing what society asks of him — protect the public.”

In February, Spiers filed a civil suit against the city. The suit alleges that a district attorney’s investigator tried to secretly record him in his hospital room, and that five officers later entered the room “and attempted to threaten (Spiers) to remain silent about the attack and to coerce (him) into not seeking legal representation for the beating.”

In response to those allegations, Boudin would only say that his office is not pursuing any additional charges related to this case.

Boudin has also helped spearhead other changes to how police are investigated in San Francisco.

He says he restructured his office’s Independent Investigations Bureau — a unit at least four years in the making that was initiated by Boudin's predecessor, George Gascón. More recently, the bureau became the lead investigating agency in police shootings and in-custody deaths.

During a public Facebook Live discussion Boudin held on Wednesday, Chief Scott said that his department used to be more clued in to the information needed to make charging decisions, and it's now become increasingly challenging to be left out of “an information loop” and be “somewhat in the dark.”

He added that although he may not agree with every decision the DA makes, he appreciates the faster pace of charging decisions, which in the past often languished for years after investigations were presented to prosecutors.

“These cases are hard enough as it is,” Scott said. “When we have to rise to that level of force, nobody's happy with that, and it's an ordeal. And so when officers can get closure, when families can get closure, whichever way those decisions go, I think that's a good thing, particularly when it's done in an expedient manner.”

He added that it’s important for all stakeholders to have “confidence and faith that this justice system is fair, that this system is just, that this system is doing what it was designed to do.”