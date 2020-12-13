As Year-End Looms, Lawmakers Still Seek Deal On More Coronavirus Aid

With lawmakers facing a mounting year-end to-do list, a deal on a new coronavirus relief package continues to be elusive for Congress.

But a key House Democrat on Sunday seemed to indicate some flexibility on one of his party's priorities.

"[Democrats] are not going to get everything we want," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said on CNN's Inside Politics. "We think state and local [aid] is important. And if we can get that, we want to get it. But we want to get aid out to the people who are really, really struggling and are at grave risk."

Several existing federal programs, including some unemployment benefits, are set to expire at the end of the month.

Hoyer, who said he's spent the weekend negotiating with congressional leaders on the relief package, emphasized that legislators have to compromise in order to get a deal, saying, "life is a series of tradeoffs and give and takes."