A Day Laborer Who Dreamed of Returning Home to Mexico Dies of COVID-19 in California

Most mornings, Paulino Ramos sat under the small tree at the entrance of a busy Home Depot parking lot near Downtown Los Angeles. Other day laborers hanging around on the corner knew they could find their friend there, waiting in the shade for construction jobs. But in early September, they noticed Ramos, the sturdily built demolition worker, looked weak.

"He lost a lot of weight and he looked sad," says Fernando Sanchez, a day laborer whose main trade is roofing. He stares at the ground as he talks about Ramos. "I think when someone thinks they're going to die, they know; they can feel it."

On the morning of September 7, Labor Day, Ramos was sitting in his spot under the tree with his head down, hunched over in pain. One worker thought Ramos was having a heart attack.

"He was saying, 'I have pain in my chest,' and he couldn't breathe," says Jorge Nicolás, organizer of the Central American Resource Center of Los Angeles (CARECEN) Day Labor Center, located on the Home Depot parking lot. "One of the workers here took him to the ER. And after that, we never saw him again."

Ramos, a low-wage day laborer desperate to earn a paycheck, became one of the more than 290,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in the United States. The coronavirus pandemic has hit the country's Latino population especially hard. In Los Angeles County, Latinos make up 51% of COVID-19 deaths, according to the LA Department of Public Health.