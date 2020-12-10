KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Chicken Flack's Email Self-Hack
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Chicken Flack's Email Self-Hack

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon about COVID-19 outbreaks at Foster Farms chicken processing plants featuring PR flack emailing "continue to ignore."

The vice president of communications at Foster Farms sent an email to KQED reporter Alex Hall saying "continue to ignore" after being asked about multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at the company's processing plants.

It looks like a premature reply-all email strikes again.

Even though Foster Farms' PR flack, Ira Brill, was likely referring to ignoring questions from Hall, you would think communicating vital information to the public during a deadly pandemic would be essential – particularly after hundreds of workers at company plants have been infected with the virus and at least nine have died.

Sponsored