Chicken Flack's Email Self-Hack

The vice president of communications at Foster Farms sent an email to KQED reporter Alex Hall saying "continue to ignore" after being asked about multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at the company's processing plants.

It looks like a premature reply-all email strikes again.

Even though Foster Farms' PR flack, Ira Brill, was likely referring to ignoring questions from Hall, you would think communicating vital information to the public during a deadly pandemic would be essential – particularly after hundreds of workers at company plants have been infected with the virus and at least nine have died.