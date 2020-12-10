Want Health Insurance Through the Affordable Care Act? Your Last Chance Is Tuesday, Dec. 15

Am I Eligible for ACA Coverage?

To be eligible for health coverage through the ACA's marketplace, you must be a United States resident who's either a U.S. citizen, a U.S. national or is lawfully present in the country. (Read more about eligible immigration statuses).

People with Medicare coverage are not eligible for health or dental plans through the ACA. Incarcerated people also do not qualify for coverage. Pre-existing conditions like cancer or diabetes do not disqualify applicants, and insurance companies in the ACA marketplace cannot refuse to cover their treatment or charge more to do so.

For more about the timeline for coverage, how the marketplace works and requirements for applying, Healthcare.gov offers this quick overview of the ACA system.

What If I Miss the Dec. 15 Deadline?

If you don't enroll in time to make the Dec. 15 deadline, you might still be eligible for what's called a a Special Enrollment Period.

This may allow you to enroll if you've had a change in your household (like getting married, getting divorced or having a baby), a change in where you live, or you lose your qualifying health insurance (for example, because you lost your job.)

If you already signed up for coverage through the Affordable Care Act, and want to make changes to the plan you bought, qualifying for a Special Enrollment Period is the only way you'll be able to do so. Find out more about the Special Enrollment Period.