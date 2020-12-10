KQED is a proud member of
Roof Not Required
Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon depicting miracle of the loaves and fishes with Jesus and Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone asking if Jesus has thought about suing so he can preach indoors.

San Francisco's archbishop came out strongly in support of a recent Supreme Court ruling that challenges Gov. Gavin Newsom's pandemic-related restrictions on indoor church services.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has pushed for indoor church services to be allowed, even amid California's tightened restrictions.

Never mind that a rule-breaking wedding at the church of Saints Peter and Paul in North Beach resulted in a COVID-19 outbreak.

Having been raised a Catholic, some of the most memorable masses I ever attended were held outdoors.

Plus, Jesus seemed to do pretty well preaching outside.

