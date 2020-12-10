Roof Not Required

San Francisco's archbishop came out strongly in support of a recent Supreme Court ruling that challenges Gov. Gavin Newsom's pandemic-related restrictions on indoor church services.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has pushed for indoor church services to be allowed, even amid California's tightened restrictions.

Never mind that a rule-breaking wedding at the church of Saints Peter and Paul in North Beach resulted in a COVID-19 outbreak.

Having been raised a Catholic, some of the most memorable masses I ever attended were held outdoors.

Plus, Jesus seemed to do pretty well preaching outside.