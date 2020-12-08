FDA Analysis of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Finds It Effective and Safe

The agency's analysis finds "no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA." Serious reactions were rare. Side effects are common, however, with a majority of study volunteers experiencing reactions at the site of injection, headaches and fatigue.

The analysis also affirms the previously stated vaccine effectiveness of 95%, assessed a week after two doses of vaccine. The vaccine doses are given 21 days apart.

The clinical data also suggest that the vaccine may be able to prevent COVID-19 after the first dose — 82% effective — though the FDA analysis says the available information doesn't allow for a firm conclusion on that potential effect.

The vaccine authorization under consideration is "for active immunization for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 16 years of age and older."

On Thursday, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, an advisory group, will discuss the vaccine in an open public meeting.