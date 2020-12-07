KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Newsom Announces Statewide Launch of COVID-19 Exposure Notification App
News

Newsom Announces Statewide Launch of COVID-19 Exposure Notification App

Matthew Green
Shoppers walk through San Francisco's Union Square on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, just days before San Francisco and four other Bay Area counties preemptively implement the state's regional stay-at-home order.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the statewide launch of a smartphone app that notifies users when they have been exposed to other users who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The CA Notify app, which will be available to download across the state on Apple and Google smartphones starting Thursday, is a voluntary, opt-in program. That means "the more people that participate, the more effective this program can be," Newsom said Monday at a press briefing.

Developed in partnership with Google and Apple — and piloted by researchers at UC San Diego and UCSF — the app uses Bluetooth technology to exchange random codes between phones without revealing either users' identity or location. Any user who tests positive for the virus will receive a text from the state Department of Public Health with a verification code to enter into the app. Any other app users who have been within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more of that person in the last 14 days will receive an anonymous notification of possible exposure.

This is "an additional tool in the toolkit in terms of your safety protocols," Newsom said, underscoring that the app maintains each user's security and privacy and does not track locations.

"It's 100% private, 100% secure, 100% voluntary. You opt in or you choose not to," Newsom said. "We value privacy. California has long been a leader in terms of advancing the cause, and we don't want to do anything to set that cause back. And that's why we've been, frankly, a little stubborn and kept our eyes wide open in terms of [adopting] this technology."

related coverage

The efficacy of the app, however, will be based entirely on the number of people who actually choose to use it. A recent Associated Press analysis found that most states have been slow to adopt the technology, which was introduced a full 6 months ago. California is only the 19th state to do so. In Connecticut, which has the highest app usage rate so far, only about 1 in 5 residents have opted into the notifications. The analysis found that public health officials are struggling to get the word out amid rampant COVID-19 misinformation, as well as privacy concerns, tech issues and political polarization.

The app's availability in California comes as COVID-19 infection rates continue to soar across the state, with some 33 million residents — or roughly 84% of Californians — now under sweeping new regional stay-at-home orders that significantly restrict most business operations and activities. Triggered when a region's intensive care unit capacity falls below 15%, those orders went into effect today in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley. They have also been implemented preemptively in four Bay Area counties — including San Francisco, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Alameda counties — and will go into effect in Marin on Tuesday.

Statewide, there has been an average of nearly 25,000 new cases per day over the last week, a rate "substantially greater than what we’ve seen in the past," Newsom said. The 14-day positivity rate, of 8.4%, is almost three times what it was a month ago, he said, resulting in a 72% increase in virus-related hospitalizations, with nearly 86% of intensive care unit beds now filled.

Sponsored

Newsom on Monday also said California is contracting with a staffing agency to send additional health care workers — most from outside of California — to understaffed medical facilities across the state. Additionally, he said, the state has set up a handful of emergency field hospitals, that can open within days, in areas across the state with the most limited medical capacity. Among them is the Sleep Train Arena practice facility in Sacramento, which will begin accepting a small number of patients this week.

The governor also said the first tranche of 327,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to the state by mid-December. California, he added, expects to receive more than 2 million additional doses of the vaccine — produced by multiple drugmakers — by the end of the month.

"I expect and I really believe this: You're going to start getting good news and numbers that continue to significantly increase over the weeks, not just months, in terms of the availability of vaccinations," he said.