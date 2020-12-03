Google Illegally Fired And Spied On Workers Who Tried To Organize, Labor Agency Says

The complaint said Google's actions amounted to "interfering with, restraining and coercing employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed" by the National Labor Relations Act, the 1935 law that guarantees workers the right to unionize and to band together to improve their working conditions.

Google is "confident in our decision and legal position," the company said in a statement. While the company supports workers' protected labor rights, the employees in question had taken actions that were "a serious violation of our policies and an unacceptable breach of a trusted responsibility," it said.

Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., has been rocked by employee activism in recent years over issues including sexual harassment, its work with the U.S. government and the company's treatment of its large contract workforce.

The federal labor agency has been investigating Google for a year, after several employees fired in late 2019 filed charges of unfair labor practices. Wednesday's complaint accused Google of violating the rights of two of those employees, Laurence Berland and Kathryn Spiers.