Google Illegally Fired And Spied On Workers Who Tried To Organize, Labor Agency Says

If Google does not settle the complaint, the agency's case will be brought to trial in front of an administrative judge, who could order the company to reinstate Berland and Spiers and give them back pay with interest and stock options to make them whole.
"Colleagues and strangers believe I abused my role because of lies told by Google management while they were retaliating against me," Spiers said in a statement. "The NLRB can order Google to reinstate me, but it cannot reverse the harm done to my credibility."
The agency's complaint did not include allegations about the firings of three other employees dismissed at the same time as Berland, who had also filed charges with the NLRB. They had protested Google's work with Customs and Border Protection and the hiring of a former Trump administration official, according to Laurie Burgess, the employees' lawyer.
Burgess said in a statement those employees intend "to vigorously appeal the dismissed charges to the NLRB to ensure that the right to engage in this type of protected activity is not encroached upon."
