Salesforce to Buy Work Chat Service Slack for $27.7 Billion

Salesforce's flamboyant founder and CEO Marc Benioff hailed the "cloud computing" concept as the wave of the future to much derision, initially.

But software as a service has become an industry standard that has turned into a gold mine for longtime software makers. Microsoft for one has developed its own thriving online suite of services, known as Office 365, which includes a Teams chatting service that includes many of the same features as Slack's 6-year-old application.

In July, Slack filed a complaint in the European Union accusing Microsoft of illegally bundling Teams into Office 365 in a way that blocks its removal by customers who may prefer Slack./

Microsoft also has been posing a threat to Salesforce's main products, a line-up of tools that help other companies manage their customer relationships.

"For Benioff, this is all about Microsoft," said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. "It's just clear Microsoft is moving further and further away from Salesforce when it comes to the cloud wars."