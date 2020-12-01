California Could Soon Impose New Stay-at-Home Order If Coronavirus Trends Continue

"The red flags are flying in terms of the trajectory in our projections of growth," Newsom, who is currently quarantining at home, said at a virtual news conference. "If these trends continue, we’re going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic, action."

With an average of nearly 15,000 new, daily infections reported over the last week, caseloads are now far outpacing the previous surge during the summer, Newsom said. Roughly 12% of new cases will likely require hospitalization over a two-week period. That could cause a spike in new admissions across the state, and quickly straining intensive care units, he said.

"We're not now just looking at case rates; we are now looking in real time at hospitalization numbers and ICU capacity in those regions," Newsom said. Within the next day or two, he said, state health officials will determine whether to mandate a new set of restrictions in purple-tiered counties that is "more in line with the stay-at-home order that folks were familiar with in the beginning of this year."

Referring to the potential order as a "deep purple" measure, Newsom said it could include modifications for some businesses to continue operating under certain conditions, but did not elaborate on what those would be.

"We anticipate, based upon what occurred over the course of the last number of days, that within the next number of weeks, one to two weeks, based upon Thanksgiving activities and all the efforts to educate people against those activities and gatherings, that we will see an increase in cases," he said.