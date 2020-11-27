New CalRecycle Leader Eyes Overhaul of Deposit-Refund System

Wagoner will take over an agency struggling to respond to the recycling troubles. Many of California's recycling centers, which are not owned or operated by the state, have closed in the past six years. Last year, RePlanet closed all 284 of its locations and laid off 750 workers.

That's made it harder for consumers to participate in the deposit-refund system for beverage containers. People pay an extra 5 cents for bottles that can hold up to 24 ounces and 10 cents for bottles over 24 ounces. They can get that money back if they recycle the empty cans or bottles.

Nine other states have a similar system. But most are run by the beverage industry instead of state government. Wagoner said California should consider that approach, favoring a system that offers an incentive for companies to design their products with recycling in mind.

"I definitely think that should be on the table as a potential solution," she said. "We really need the producers and the manufacturers to be at the table and designing their products for the next life and the life after that."

The American Beverage Association said it is "committed to working with the Governor, Director Wagoner and lawmakers to strengthen and modernize California's recycling system."

"We want to get every bottle and can back so they can be turned into new ones and not end up in the environment," the statement said.