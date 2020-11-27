People Reclaiming Homes in LA Forcibly Removed by CHP on Thanksgiving Morning

A group of homeless people who had taken over several empty, state-owned houses in Los Angeles was forcefully removed by California Highway Patrol officers hours later amid protests by dozens of community activists.

Members of Reclaim and Rebuild Our Community said in a video message to Gov. Gavin Newsom posted on YouTube on Wednesday that they had taken over several homes purchased by Caltrans for the now defunct 710 Freeway corridor expansion.

Roberto Flores, an organizer with the group, said that 20 families who are about to be evicted or are homeless and have been living in cars and encampments and are looking for somewhere to shelter in place during the pandemic took over the homes.