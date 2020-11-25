California Assembly to Meet in Sacramento Kings Basketball Arena for New Session

The California Assembly will be trading its Capitol chambers for a downtown NBA arena when it kicks off the new session Dec. 7 in an effort to limit coronavirus spread.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said Wednesday the extra space and better air filtration at the Golden 1 Center will help keep lawmakers, staff and the press safe. The Senate, meanwhile, will still convene in its regular chambers, President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said in a statement. Neither chamber will allow guests, including lawmakers' families.

“Moving this event away from the Assembly chambers and not allowing guests to attend were difficult decisions to make," said Rendon, a Democrat. “Given the circumstances of rapidly growing COVID-19 rates across the state, we need to do everything we can to keep members, their families, staff, and the public safe."

The arena, home to the Sacramento Kings' NBA team, is several blocks from the Capitol.

The Assembly's 80 members will be sworn in at the December meeting for the new two-year session, and will return for work in January.