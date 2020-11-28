In a Year of Isolation, Remembering Thanksgiving Togetherness

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

This weekend, when so many of us have had to make the difficult choice to spend the holiday away from our loved ones, we’re inviting you to a virtual family gathering, with some of our favorite stories from Thanksgiving 2017.

You know the saying, “You can’t choose your family but you can choose your friends?” Well, for KQED’s Bianca Taylor, her friends have become her family. Literally. She tells us how her unconventional family was transformed by an unexpected romance.

Food and Family from Students at 826 Valencia

Food is a big part of spending time with family over the holidays. For 13-year-old Makhai Hunt, it's a chance to learn recipes passed down through generations. Twelve-year-old Stevie Rivas is thinking about sharing with people who don't have enough to eat. They bring us two essays we first aired back in 2017, produced with the San Francisco writing program, 826 Valencia.

For more than 40 years, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus has used its music to help create community and inspire activism. In 2017, they toured five southern states to support local LGBTQ communities. KQED’s Chloe Veltman caught up with them on the tour bus and brought us the story of a reunion between one of the singers and his mom.

Some families figure out their groove together by making music, like the Bay Area gospel quartet, the Sons of the Soul Revivers. They’ve been singing together for 50 years, since they were kids in church. They’re the Morgan brothers: Dwayne, James, and Walter Jr, together with their nephew Quantae Johnson. Back in 2017, they had a new album out, Live at Rancho Nicasio, and we invited them to our studio to give a mini concert.