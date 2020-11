With a statewide surge of COVID-19 infection and the vast majority of California counties now in the state's most restrictive "purple" tier, this is going to be a very different Thanksgiving holiday.

For one, the CDC recently announced that "the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with."

In other words, stay home and stay safe . . .

. . . and don't accidentally kill other people with your unmasked droplets.