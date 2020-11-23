Playing the Pandemic Odds

In what health officials are calling a "significant outbreak," over 200 workers at Golden Gate Fields horse racing track in Berkeley have tested positive for COVID-19.

If you've ever been to Golden Gate Fields, or looked closely as you pass by on the freeway, you may have noticed there are numerous stables and living quarters for workers adjoining the racetrack.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 1,300 horses are stabled at the sprawling facility and hundreds of people work at the track, many living on-site.

Even though the track suspended racing after a couple of dozen workers tested positive earlier this month, you can only play the coronavirus odds so long.