Fire and ICE

An incarcerated firefighter fought six major wildfires in California this season, and was seriously injured while battling one of them. Then when he was set to be released last month, prison officials turned him over to ICE.

State law restricts local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE, but the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation doesn't hesitate to turn people over to federal immigration authorities at the end of their prison sentences.

You'd think incarcerated people who risk their lives to fight wildfires would at very least be afforded the same protection from President Trump's deportation apparatus as people in local jails.