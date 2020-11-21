'Connection, History and Resilience': Capturing the Heart of LA's Boyle Heights in Song

Boyle Heights has been a community of immigrants since its inception.

There were communities that could not live anywhere besides Boyle Heights, Compton or other parts of the city that were designated [for immigrants and BIPOC people] through redlining policies. We look at how the economic powers within the city of Los Angeles are positioning themselves to to gentrify Boyle Heights, to displace people, to prey on economic opportunity in the place that has been their sanctuary.

There's a history of defiance, resistance to power and to the oppressive tactics of capitalism, patriarchy and white supremacy.

On Cross-Cultural Neighborhood Connections

There's a great story that I was told by a friend: an Eastern European woman would walk by my friend's house every day [when she was little].

One day she stopped and said, 'Hey, little girl. Come here. What's that smell? I pass by your house every day and that smell reels me in.'

The little girl says, 'My mom is making tortillas.' So she brought her a tortilla with some butter on it. And the woman said, 'This is incredible. Can we exchange? I make sour cream. I will bring you a batch of sour cream every week and you give me tortillas and we'll exchange.'

These two women became best friends and were connected for the rest of their lives.

On Reclaiming Boyle Heights' Narrative

Eddika Organista’s song "Their Landing" chronicles her family's migration story from Tijuana to Boyle Heights — the story of many people living in Boyle Heights. Eddika told the personal story of her parents arriving from Tijuana, being homeless in the city and finding home in Boyle Heights.

When artist Nobuko Miyamoto was a young girl, she and her family were incarcerated by the United States government. Coming out of camp they landed in Boyle Heights. Miyamoto sings about seeing her mother restitch their lives back together, and healing from the trauma of being forcibly removed and incarcerated.