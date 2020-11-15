Experts, Owners Question California Business Shutdown Policy

When those rates rise, more limits are imposed and that’s what’s happening in much of California — by next week more than half the 58 counties will have moved to more restrictive tiers. Four of the state’s five largest counties — Los Angeles, San Diego, San Bernardino and Riverside — are in the most restrictive tier.

San Francisco has the lowest virus case rates among California’s major cities but still imposed new restrictions, banning indoor dining and cutting the capacity of gyms and movie theaters to 25%.

Danielle Rabkin, owner of CrossFit Golden Gate in San Francisco, said businesses are being unfairly targeted.

“They just see an uptick, and they shut things down without being more methodical about it,” said Rabkin, 39, whose rent for the gym is $14,000 per month and doesn’t know how she’ll pay all the back rent she owes.

“Where are these cases coming from? If it’s not from the businesses operating, don’t shut them down,” she said.

California’s top health officials say the state’s system is working as intended, with counties sliding forward and backward as infections warrant.

But critics question whether the system actually helps control the virus.

“One need look no further than Los Angeles County, where the dining rooms have been closed since March and yet you’re seeing these spikes,” said California Restaurant Association president and CEO Jot Condie.

California should trace coronavirus infections the way it does food poisoning: back to a specific restaurant or supply chain, said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Fielding School of Public Health.

“Without really knowing how much to implicate specific types of businesses and specific activities within those businesses, it’s not necessarily the most rational approach to just to uniformly close down a range of businesses,” Klausner said.

Chin-Hong said that in general, because health officials have less ability to control what goes on in private, they target the things they can control, like businesses or wearing masks in public.